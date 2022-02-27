Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.