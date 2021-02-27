Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.