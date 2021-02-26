This evening's outlook for Moline: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 5 degrees is today's …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …
Moline's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…