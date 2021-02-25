This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Friday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 5 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A -2-degree low is fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…