Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Friday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

