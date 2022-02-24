Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.