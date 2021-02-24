Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.