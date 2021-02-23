This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 5 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A -2-degree low is fore…