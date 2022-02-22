 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.

