Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 …
This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Mol…