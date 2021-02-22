Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.