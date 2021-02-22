 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News