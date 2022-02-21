 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

