Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.