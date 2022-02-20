 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News