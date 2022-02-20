Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.