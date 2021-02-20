 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

