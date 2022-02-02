Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.