This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
