 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News