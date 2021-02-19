Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.