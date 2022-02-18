Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.