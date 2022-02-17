 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

