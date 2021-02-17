Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.31. A 0-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A -2-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. The area …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. -7 degrees is today's low. Don…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -0.03. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfa…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.92. -2 degrees is today…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 4.46. We'll see a low temp…