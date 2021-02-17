 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.31. A 0-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

