Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Rain...changing to snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.

