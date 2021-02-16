Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 11.17. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.