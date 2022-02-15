 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

