Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 3.01. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.