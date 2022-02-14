Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.