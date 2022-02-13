 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

