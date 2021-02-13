This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.39. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.22. We…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.26. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 4.46. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -0.03. We'll see a low temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 7.95. A 1-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. -7 degrees is today's low. Don…
Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNE a…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.3. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.92. -2 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempera…