For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
