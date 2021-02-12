Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -7.55. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.