Moline's evening forecast: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 11F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
