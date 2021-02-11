Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -3.27. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.