This evening in Moline: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -3.27. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
