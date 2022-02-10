Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Overcast with showers at times. Low 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
