Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.23. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

