Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Three years ago this morning we set the all-time record low of -33 degrees 0in the Quad Cities. Wind chills dipped below -50.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
