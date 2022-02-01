Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.