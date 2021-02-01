For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 27.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
