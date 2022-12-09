Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.