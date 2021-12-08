 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

