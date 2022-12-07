For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
