 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scattered showers for the Quad Cities Tuesday

Scattered showers for the Quad Cities Tuesday

Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News