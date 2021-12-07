Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
