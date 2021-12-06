 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

