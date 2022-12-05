Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.