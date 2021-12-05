 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News