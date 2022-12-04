 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

