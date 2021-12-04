 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News