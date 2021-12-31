This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
