This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Quad-Cities