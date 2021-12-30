This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
