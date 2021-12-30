 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News