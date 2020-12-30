 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27.32. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

