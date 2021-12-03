 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

