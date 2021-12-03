Moline's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are e…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. High…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees …