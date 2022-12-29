This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. How likely is it t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Very windy c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -2 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Satur…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of…
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38…
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see…